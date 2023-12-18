EQS-Ad-hoc: Airbus SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Ad-hoc release, 18 December 2023
Airbus reports share buyback transactions 11-15 December 2023
Airbus SE reports the following share buyback transactions under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("EU Market Abuse Regulation").
Aggregate presentation (per day and market)
Detailed reporting of share buyback transactions is available on the Airbus website at:
https://www.airbus.com/en/investors/share-price-and-informationbuyback.
This update on share buybacks contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
End of Inside Information
