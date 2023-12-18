Elis: Appointment of BW Gestão de Investimentos as member of Elis Supervisory Board

Appointment of BW Gestão de Investimentos member of the Supervisory Board of Elis

Saint-Cloud, 18 December 2023 - The Supervisory Board of Elis held on 14 December 2023, coopted BW Gestão de Investimentos Ltda. ("BWGI") as member of the Supervisory Board, upon recommendation of the Appointments, Compensation and Governance Committee. This appointment was proposed by BWGI, pursuant to the investment agreement dated October 9, 2023 entered into between Elis and BWGI in connection with the acquisition by a fund managed by BWGI of the entire 6.2%-stake held by Crédit Agricole Assurances ("CAA") in Elis, which was finalized on 11 October 2023.

The cooptation of BWGI follows the resignation of Ms. Magali Chessé from her position as member of the Supervisory Board, effective as of 11 October 2023, and will be for the remaining term of her mandate, i.e., until the Shareholders' Meeting to be convened to approve the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2026.

This cooptation will be submitted for ratification to the Shareholders' Meeting that will be held on 23 May 2024.

Along with its appointment at the Supervisory Board, and pursuant to the investment agreement mentioned above, BWGI was appointed at the Audit Committee for the duration of its mandate as member of the Supervisory Board.

Ms. Cécile Helme-Guizon will act as permanent representative of BWGI at the Supervisory Board and at the Audit Committee.

Ms. Cécile Helme-Guizon began her carrier in 1987 at PwC, within the Audit team and then the Corporate Finance team. She then joined Kingfisher plc as Head of Mergers and Acquisitions. She joined Darty in 2023 as Head of Transformation, then Head of the Subscriptions and Services department and Head of Strategy of Darty plc. Since 2017, Cécile Helme-Guizon has been an independent director of several companies; she is currently an independent director of Manitou, a French listed company, and of Glen Dimplex, a family-held Irish company. Cécile Helme-Guizon graduated from EM Lyon.

The Supervisory Board of Elis is now composed of 12 members and one observer.

About Elis

As the leader in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 29 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while accompanying them in achieving their environmental objectives. With a unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.

https://fr.elis.com/en

