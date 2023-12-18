Regulatory News:

Exclusive Networks (Euronext Paris: EXN:FP), a global leader in cybersecurity, has acquired 100% of Consigas, a global cybersecurity services provider specialised in training and consulting.

This acquisition marks an additional milestone in Exclusive Networks' strategy to enrich its global services capabilities and enhance its global leadership in value added services to vendors, partners and customers. Exclusive Networks' value-creating service offerings leverage its technical know-how and knowledge to provide vendors and partners with design, implementation, training, support and management services for innovative cyber technology.

Following the acquisition, Lars Meyer, CEO of Consigas, will lead Exclusive Networks' Palo Alto education services business, leveraging the existing country resources of Exclusive Networks combined with the experience of the Consigas team to become the global leader.

The aim of this acquisition is to expand Exclusive Networks' global services capabilities, scaling Consigas' services skills and digital tools in all territories through Exclusive Networks' extensive partner network. Exclusive Networks is already a significant provider of training services, having delivered training to more than 6,000 professionals in the first half of 2023.

Based in Europe, Consigas was founded in 2013 and is currently a Certified Professional Service Provider (CPSP) and Global Authorized Training Partner (ATP) for Palo Alto Networks. Consigas generated Gross sales of €3.1m in 2022 and the acquisition is expected to be earnings accretive for Exclusive Networks.

Jesper Trolle, CEO of Exclusive Networks, said:

"I am very excited to announce that we have acquired Consigas. As well as being a hugely valuable addition to our global services capabilities, Consigas brings a highly experienced management team who will help us reach our shared goals. Consigas rightly prides itself on delivering an exceptional standard of services and we see exciting opportunities to increase our market share in this key area for our ecosystem."

Lars Meyer, CEO of Consigas, said:

"We are delighted to join Exclusive Networks, which is already recognised as a leader in value-creating services for vendors and partners. Together, we will enable our partners and their customers to maximize the return on their investments in innovative cyber technologies through educational services. At Exclusive Networks, we will continue to reinforce our commitment to Palo Alto Networks and enable customers to be better able to defend themselves in a very fast paced and ever-changing cybersecurity landscape."

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks (EXN) is a global cybersecurity specialist that provides partners and end-customers with a wide range of services and product portfolios via proven routes to market. With offices in over 45 countries and the ability to serve customers in over 170 countries, we combine a local perspective with the scale and delivery of a single global organisation.

Our best-in-class vendor portfolio is carefully curated with all leading industry players. Our services range from managed security to specialist technical accreditation and training and capitalize on rapidly evolving technologies and changing business models. For more information visit www.exclusive-networks.com.

