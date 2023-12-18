Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market Size to Grow USD 4151 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.1% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Combined Heat and Power Market is Segmented by Type (Biomass, Natural Gas, Coal), by Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029. It is Published in Valuates Reports Under the Category of Energy & Utilities .



The global Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Market is projected to grow from USD 3448.2 Million in 2023 to USD 4151 Million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Combined Heat and Power Market

The market for combined heat and power, or CHP, is expanding significantly due to a number of variables coming together. CHP systems are becoming widely used as a result of the growing emphasis on energy efficiency, which is being pushed by the demand for cost reductions and environmental sustainability. Global government support for Combined Heat and Power (CHP) through advantageous regulations and incentives, together with the increasing need for dependable and robust energy solutions in sectors, propels market growth.

CHP systems are becoming more and more popular in commercial, industrial, and residential settings due to their economic feasibility, which also makes them an excellent option for increasing total energy efficiency, lowering emissions, and guaranteeing long-term sustainability.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF COMBINED HEAT AND POWER MARKET

The market for combined heat and power (CHP) is expanding significantly due to the growing focus on cost- and energy-saving measures. In comparison to conventional separate power and heat generation, CHP systems, sometimes referred to as cogeneration, concurrently create electricity and usable thermal energy from a single energy source, leading to a better overall efficiency. The adoption of CHP systems is accelerated internationally by this efficiency improvement, which translates into considerable cost reductions for end-users across numerous industries.

The necessity to cut greenhouse gas emissions and growing concerns about environmental sustainability are major drivers of the CHP industry. CHP systems naturally create less carbon emissions than other forms of power generation since they rely on a single fuel source to provide both heat and electricity. Policy support and incentives for CHP deployment in companies looking to reduce their carbon footprint are a result of businesses and governments realizing the benefits of CHP for the environment. The market for CHP is expanding as a result of efforts to improve energy security and dependability. Reliance on centralized power grids is decreased by CHP systems, which offer a decentralized and robust energy alternative.

CHP systems have a strong case for improving overall process efficiency in industrial settings, where considerable volumes of heat are frequently produced as a byproduct of production operations. Industries including manufacturing, food processing, and chemicals may reduce energy waste and maximize resource utilization by using waste heat produced during the creation of electricity for a variety of industrial activities. The expansion of the CHP market is mostly driven by policies and regulations that are favorable. In order to promote the installation of CHP systems as part of larger energy efficiency and sustainability goals, several nations provide financial incentives, tax credits, and advantageous legislation. Businesses have a compelling financial reason to invest in CHP technology thanks to these incentives, which will quicken market expansion.

The market for CHP is growing beyond industrial applications and into the residential and commercial domains. Smaller-scale CHP systems are being adopted by hotels, apartment complexes and commercial buildings as a result of growing awareness of the advantages of decentralized power generation and the need for energy independence. The total expansion of the market is facilitated by this application diversity. One of the main factors propelling market expansion is the long-term sustainability and economic feasibility of CHP systems. Businesses and institutions are starting to see CHP as a strategic investment as technology prices fall down and the commercial case for it strengthens. Because CHP systems may assist the environment and the economy, a variety of end users find them to be a viable and appealing option, which promotes the industry's ongoing growth.

COMBINED HEAT AND POWER MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Important companies in the global commercial combined heat and power (CHP) system include Siemens, BOSCH THERMOTECHNIK, GE, ABB, and E.ON. Over 30% of all manufacturers worldwide are in the top five.

With a market share of over 40%, Europe leads the market, followed by North America and China, each with a share of over 35%.

Key Players

MAN Diesel & Turbo

Caterpillar Inc

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

General Electric

Cummins

Bosch Thermotechnology

ABB Ltd

ENER-G Rudox

Veolia

