Montag, 18.12.2023
Top Pick 2024: Diese Goldaktie bringt Glanz ins Depot! Jetzt kaufen!
WKN: A14NXK | ISIN: FR0012419307
18.12.23
17:51 Uhr
13,460 Euro
+0,120
+0,90 %
18.12.2023 | 18:16
FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT: Creation of Scripteam and acquisition of stakes in two studios to build an audiovisual platform

DJ FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT: Creation of Scripteam and acquisition of stakes in two studios to build an audiovisual platform 

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT 
FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT: Creation of Scripteam and acquisition of stakes in two studios to build an audiovisual platform 
18-Dec-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Paris, 18 December 2023, 5:45 p.m. 
FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT 
Creation of Scripteam and acquisition of stakes in two studios to build an audiovisual platform 
PARIS, FRANCE - 18 December 2023 - FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT (FR0012419307 - ALFOC) announces the creation of Scripteam and 
acquisition of stakes in two experienced studios to build an audiovisual platform: Make It Happen Studio (65%) and 
Marvelous Productions (66.67%). 
Alongside these equity investments by Scripteam, the founders of Marvelous Productions, Romain Le Grand and Vivien 
Aslanian, and Make It Happen Studio, Sydney Gallonde and Jerôme Pedron, Scripteam Manager, will hold 11.2% equity in 
Scripteam, alongside FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT, with FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT holding 88.8% of the capital. 
As such, FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT aims to adapt the intellectual property developed and owned on a proprietary basis into 
series or feature films, as well as exploring the development of video games based on series and films produced by 
Scripteam. Projects may also be natively designed for the video game and audiovisual world. In addition, Scripteam will 
act as a genuine platform by providing new services for development studios co-owned by Focus Entertainment. Lastly, 
Marvelous Productions and Make It Happen Studio will continue producing stand-alone projects. 
At the heart of this strategy is the desire to place content creation at the centre of synergies. 
As part of this expansion, the group is now strategically investing in production companies with strong expertise 
focused on the general public and distributed across international platforms. Focus is bolstering its position in the 
entertainment industry by consolidating its role in the creation and production of quality content. 
The consolidation of the two entities in the Group's financial statements takes place on 15 December 2023. The 
contribution, between 15 December and 31 March 2024, is expected to be around EUR1.5 million in EBITA, due to dense 
activity, with the release of three films by 31 March 2024. The delivery of creations will be less dense in the next 
2024/25 financial year. The finalization of the acquisition of stakes does not change the investment envelope already 
programmed for the second half of the financial year 2023/2024. 
"This project marks an important step in strengthening the Group's publishing offering. Through the creation of 
Scripteam and the integration of new talent, FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT has acquired know-how that sets it apart from its 
competitors in the video game sector," said Fabrice Larue, Chairman and CEO of FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT. 
 
 
Next release: 
Q3 2023/24 revenues: 18 January 2024 after the market closes 
About FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT 
FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT is one of the European leaders in video game publishing and development. Publisher of strong 
licenses such as A Plague Tale, Atomic Heart, Evil West, The Surge and SnowRunner, its mission is to support leading 
French and international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their 
projects. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT generates more than 95% of its sales internationally. The Group generated turnover of 
EUR194.1 million in 2022-2023. 
All financial information pertaining to FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT can be found at www.focusent.com 
For more information follow us on social media 
Twitter - LinkedIn - Instagram - YouTube - Facebook 
 
Contacts 
Investor Relations             Press Relations 
Laure d'Hauteville             Clémence Bigeon 
Tel: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00        Tel: + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00 
Email: IR@focusent.com           Email: Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com 
Mathilde Guillemot             Michael Scholze 
Tel.: +33 (0) 1 78 94 87 35        Tel.: +33 (0) 1 56 88 11 14 
Email:                   Email: 
mathilde.guillemot@seitosei-actifin.com  michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Focus Entertainment_121823_Scripteam_EN 

=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT 
         11 rue de Cambrai, bâtiment 28, Le beauvaisis, Parc Pont de Flandre 
         75019 Paris 
         France 
Internet:    www.focus-entmt.com 
ISIN:      FR0012419307 
Euronext Ticker: ALFOC 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1799369 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1799369 18-Dec-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1799369&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2023 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
