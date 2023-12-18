Anzeige
Montag, 18.12.2023
Top Pick 2024: Diese Goldaktie bringt Glanz ins Depot! Jetzt kaufen!
WKN: A2QNN5 | ISIN: FR0014001PM5 | Ticker-Symbol: 1FO
Tradegate
18.12.23
18:10 Uhr
19,240 Euro
+0,540
+2,89 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
18.12.2023 | 18:23
HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): NEW ORDER FOR HYDROGEN REFUELLING STATION IN FRANCE

NEW ORDER FOR HYDROGEN REFUELLING STATION IN FRANCE

Grenoble, December 18, 2023 - HRS, a European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, annonces that it has received a new order for an HRS14 hydrogen refuelling station, with a capacity of 200 kg/day to 300 kg/day.

HRS will design, supply and install a transportable refueling station, to be installed in the Île-de-France region in 2024. This station will be white-labelled, in response to a request from a long-standing HRS customer.

This most recent success for HRS in France consolidates the Company's position as the leading French supplier of hydrogen refueling stations.

Hassen Rachedi, HRS Founding Chairman and CEO, added: « We are delighted to receive this new mark of confidence from one of our long-standing customers. At HRS, we are able to adapt to any type of request, from the specification of our stations to the customisation of their environment. »

ABOUT HRS

Founded in 2004, Hydrogen-Refueling-Solutions (HRS), formerly TSM, is pioneer in hydrogen mobility. European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, for over ten years, the Company has been committed to reducing transport emissions.

At its new Champagnier site, HRS will have the mass production capacity to assemble up to 180 units a year, in record time - as little as 8 weeks.

The Company posted 2022/2023 revenue of €30.1 million. As of June 30, 2023, the company had 135 employees. (ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS).

CONTACTS

Relations investisseurs
ACTUS finance & communication
Grégoire SAINT-MARC
hrs@actus.fr
00 33 1 53 67 36 94		Financial press relations
ACTUS finance & communication
Anne Catherine BONJOUR
hrs-presse@actus.fr
00 33 1 53 67 36 93		Corporate press relations
ACTUS finance & communication
Anne-Charlotte DUDICOURT
hrs-presse@actus.fr
00 33 1 53 67 36 32
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-83381-2023_12_18-commande-dec-23-uk.pdf

