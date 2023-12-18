Anzeige
Montag, 18.12.2023
WKN: 917602 | ISIN: FI0009007355 | Ticker-Symbol: RAP
18.12.23
2,430 Euro
-0,090
-3,57 %
18.12.2023 | 20:11
Rapala VMC Oyj: Notification of Transactions by Managers and Their Closely Associated Persons

Rapala VMC Corporation, Managers' transactions, December 18, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. EET

Rapala VMC Corporation has received on December 18, 2023 the following notification pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation from a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Rapala VMC Corporation.


Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Viellard Migeon Et Compagnie SA
Position: Closely associated person


Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name: Emmanuel Viellard
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Name: Louis Audemard d'Alançon
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Name: Cyrille Viellard
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer
Name: Rapala VMC Corporation
LEI: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91


Initial notification
Reference number: 46429/4/4


Transaction details
Transaction date: 2023-12-18
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009007355
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Volume: 1 214 600
Unit price: 2.47

Aggregated transactions
Volume: 1 214 600
Volume weighted average price: 2.47


For further information, please contact:

General Counsel, Tuomo Leino, tel. +358 9 7562 540

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki and main media

About Rapala VMC Corporation

Rapala VMC group is the world's leading fishing tackle company and the global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. Group has a strong global position also in other fishing categories and Rapala VMC's distribution network is largest in the fishing industry. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, and the UK. Rapala VMC group's brand portfolio includes the leading brand in the industry, Rapala, and other global brands like VMC, Sufix, Storm, Blue Fox, Luhr Jensen, Williamson, Dynamite Baits, Mora Ice, StrikeMaster, Marttiini, Peltonen and 13 Fishing outside of the USA as well as Okuma in Europe. Group, with net sales of EUR 274 million in 2022, employs some 1 500 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
