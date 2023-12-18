Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2023) - The Newly Institute ("Newly" or the "Company") is pleased to report the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on December 14, 2023.

All of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's Information Circular dated November 8, 2023 (the "Circular"), were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

Specifically, shareholders approved the following matters:

setting the size of the board at three directors;

re-electing Mr. Arthur Kwan, Mr. Tyler Boake, and Dr. Wayne Young to the board of directors;

appointing Zeifmans LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year; and

passing a special resolution (the "Amalgamation Resolution") to approve the amalgamation of The Newly Institute Inc. and 2560218 Alberta Ltd. ("Acquireco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newly Holding Corporation ("Holdco"), under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta), as more particularly described in the Circular.

The Company is also pleased to provide an operational update. The Newly continues to see significant demand for its programs and services from Worksafe and Workers Compensation Boards across Canada. Referrals to the Company's programs continue to grow as The Newly adds additional team members to increase capacity across all locations.

The Newly is also pleased to announce that it has signed an affiliate agreement with partners in Canadian Veterans Rehabilitation Services ("PCVRS"). The PCVRS program is coordinated and administered on behalf of Veterans Affairs Canada to address barriers to re- establishment in life after service for ill and injured veterans, their eligible spouses/common-law partners, and survivors. The Newly's addition to the network of affiliate providers will give veterans enrolled in the program access to the Company's innovative intensive outpatient mental health programs for improving their health and overall well-being.

Additionally, through a recently awarded WorkSafe British Columbia Post Traumatic Stress Disorder ("PTSD") Program contract, the Newly's Kelowna clinic is expected to open and accept clients from WorkSafeBC on March 1st, 2024, to support Public Safety and Non-Public Safety Personnel.

Along with the contract from WorkSafeBC, opening the first Newly clinic in British Columbia will also allow members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's E Division to have access to the Company's comprehensive suite of mental health services and intensive outpatient programs. The Newly is anticipating a subsequent secondary clinic will open in the lower mainland region of British Columbia, which will also provide much needed mental health resources required throughout the province for all first responders.

Finally, The Newly, through Newly Access, is excited to announce that in 2024, in conjunction with its partners, it will be incorporating new technology to allow The Newly to expand its reach and provide continuous access and support for individuals who require care through a digital application.

About The Newly Institute

The Newly is a Calgary, Alberta-based private company that believes mental health treatment needs a drastic paradigm shift. Our vision is to provide long-lasting change within the industry, our community, and with our patients. We have pioneered an intensive bio-psycho-social treatment model that can be supplemented by medically managed, psychedelic-assisted therapies when appropriate. Our medical professionals help patients overcome deeply embedded traumas, addiction, and pain that prevents them from living fully in their everyday lives. While we base our programs on evidence and data, our approach is personal, as it is vital that people feel safe as we tackle the difficult work necessary to achieve wellness. The Company currently operates clinics in Calgary, Edmonton, and Fredericton and will look to expand across Canada in 2024.

For further information contact:

Arthur H. Kwan

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (825) 540-4042

Email: info@thenewly.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/191474