Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2023) - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) (the "Company" or "Purepoint") today approved the issuance of a total of 10,500,000 options to its Board of Directors, management and certain staff members pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.055 per common share and expire on a date that is five years from the date of grant.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) actively operates a uranium exploration pipeline of nine advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds seven 100% owned projects with proven uranium rich targets. With an aggressive exploration program underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world's richest uranium district.

