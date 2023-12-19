Tron DAO

TRON Enhances User Experience with Strategic Blockchain.com Pay Integration



Geneva, Switzerland, December 18, 2023 - TRON, a leading force in blockchain technology, has announced an integration with Blockchain.com Pay. This move is set to innovate the way cryptocurrency transactions are handled for TRON's extensive user community. Blockchain.com Pay, aims to provide web3, gaming, and retail sectors with advanced crypto services. This integration with TRON is a significant stride toward simplifying the crypto experience, ensuring a smooth and intuitive journey for users. TRON's community will benefit from the efficient infrastructure and seamless liquidity access provided by Blockchain.com Pay, available through a simple widget. This development is in line with TRON's commitment to improving user experience and making crypto transactions more accessible and convenient. One of the notable aspects of Blockchain.com Pay is its integration with Blockchain.com's substantial base of over 40 million verified users. This vast network allows for a more efficient KYC procedure and transaction process, benefiting the ecosystem's users and partners. David Uhryniak, Ecosystem Lead at TRON DAO, said, "TRON is thrilled to integrate Blockchain.com's solution, Blockchain.com Pay, into the TRON ecosystem. The single widget solution will enable TRON DAO website visitors in supported countries to purchase TRX, the native token of TRON." Blockchain.com Pay aims to challenge existing market solutions like MoonPay and Banxa by offering a comprehensive package that includes fraud management, compliance, KYC, and customer support - all within one integrated system. Lane Kasselman, President of Blockchain.com, expressed his views on this development: "Working with TRON to incorporate Blockchain.com Pay into their ecosystem is a significant move towards simplifying crypto transactions. The combination of TRON's extensive network and our user-friendly platform will greatly benefit crypto users worldwide." With this integration, TRON and Blockchain.com Pay are set to provide a streamlined, one-click experience for existing Blockchain.com users, This step not only makes entering the crypto space easier for users but also reinforces TRON's commitment to making blockchain technology more accessible and user-friendly. About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of December 2023, it has over 202.04 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 6.87 billion total transactions, and over $20.04 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country.



