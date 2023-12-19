Rogue Baron Plc - Equity raise, potential new investment and appointment of joint broker
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19
For Immediate Release
19 December 2023
ROGUE BARON PLC
("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")
Equity raise, potential new investment and appointment of joint broker
Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ), a leading company in the premium spirit sector, is pleased to announce that it has raised £50,000 by way of issue of 14,285,714 new ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £0.0035 per share.
Vodka brand
Rogue Baron has and continues to undertake due diligence in respect of the potential acquisition of a premium vodka brand with sales in the UK and particularly in London. Rogue Baron hopes to be in a position to complete the acquisition by the end of January 2024.
Admission to Aquis Growth Market
Application will be made for the 14,285,714 new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Growth Market ("Admission"). It is expected that Admission of the new ordinary shares will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on or around 28 December 2023. The new ordinary shares will be issued credited as fully paid and will rank in full for all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after Admission and will otherwise rank on Admission pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares.
Total Voting Rights
Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 112,357,692 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. The figure of 112,357,692 Ordinary Shares may therefore be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Appointment of Joint Broker
The Company is pleased to announce that it has appointed Clear Capital Limited as its joint broker with immediate effect.
For further information, please contact:
Ryan Dolder
rdolder@roguebaron.com
Aquis Corporate Adviser:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller +44 (0) 20 7469 0936
Aquis Corporate Broker:
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Lucy Williams +44 (0) 20 7469 0936
Joint Broker:
Clear Capital Limited
Bob Roberts +44 (0) 20 3869 6080