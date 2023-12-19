OCI, a South Korean polysilicon manufacturer, says it will supply US-based CubicPV with US-compliant silicon for the development of solar wafers.From pv magazine USA Silicon solar wafer manufacturer CubicPV and South Korean silicon producer OCI announced an eight-year supply agreement in which Cubic becomes OCIM's first U.S. customer for its low-carbon, US-compliant silicon. The contract, which Cubic reports is valued at approximately $1 billion, establishes a commitment for an annual supply volume by OCI, providing Cubic with the polysilicon it needs in order to begin manufacturing at its US ...

