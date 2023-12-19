SHL Telemedicine German Operation and BARMER, one of the top health insurance funds in Germany, to present at leading Germany Healthcare Conference

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHLT, SIX: SHLTN;) ("SHL" or the "Company"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, is pleased to announce its participation as a platinum sponsor at the BMC Congress 2024 in Berlin, scheduled for January 30th to 31st. In a significant collaboration with BARMER, one of the leading public health insurance companies in Germany, insuring about 8.7 million individuals, SHL Telemedicine will host a joint session titled "The Potential of Digital Patient Care Using the Example of the BARMER Teledoktor."

The joint session, slated for January 31, 2024, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., will explore the transformative impact and potential of digital healthcare. This event will feature the BARMER Teledoktor application, a pioneering solution developed by SHL for BARMER, exemplifying the two companies commitment to advancing telemedicine and digital health.

The session will bring together esteemed experts including Dr. Christian Graf, area coordinator for care innovation at BARMER, Dr. med. Jana Hensse, managing director of PRIMEDUS GmbH, and Bernd Altpeter, CEO of SHL Telemedicine in Germany. These speakers will provide valuable insights into the integration of digital solutions in patient care from the perspectives of medical practices, health insurance companies, and telemedicine pioneers.

Erez Nachtomy, CEO of SHL Telemedicine, shared his enthusiasm: "We are incredibly excited to participate in the BMC Congress 2024, a leading forum in the healthcare industry. This event represents a significant opportunity for SHL Telemedicine to showcase our innovative solutions in digital healthcare, developed in collaboration with BARMER. We believe that our joint session will highlight the immense potential and positive impact of telemedicine on patient care."

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine systems and the provision of medical call center services, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases, to end users and to the healthcare community. SHL Telemedicine offers its services and personal telemedicine devices to subscribers utilizing telephonic and Internet communication technology. SHL is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SHLTN, ISIN: IL0010855885, Security No.: 1128957) and on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange (SHLT, ISIN: US78423T2006, CUSIP: 78423T200).

For more information, please visit our website at www.shl-telemedicine.com.

