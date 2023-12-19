Hyper Networks Expands Its Connectivity Services with Datacom FC Acquisition

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Hyper Networks, a leader in connectivity, networking, cloud, physical security, and cyber security solutions, has announced the acquisition of a part of Datacom FC, a regional Data, Cloud, Telecommunications, and Network consulting firm with over two decades of experience. The acquisition will enhance Hyper Networks' connectivity capabilities and allow it to provide more diverse and innovative products and services to its customers nationwide.

Datacom FC's founder and Managing Member, Mark Jensen, will join Hyper Networks as a Strategic Account Manager. He will leverage his expertise and relationships with providers and customers to broaden the range of solutions that Hyper Networks can offer. "I'm excited to join Hyper Networks and work with their talented team. This is a great opportunity to offer more options to my customers and help them simplify their needs for physical security, hardware, and cyber security," Jensen said.

Datacom FC has a loyal customer base and a few new provider relationships that will benefit from and contribute to the expanded portfolio of Hyper Networks. Hyper Networks offers hundreds of new products in networking, cloud, physical security, and cyber security that will help its clients achieve their digital goals. Hyper Networks also provides professional services, managed services, and customer support to ensure customer satisfaction and retention.

Hyper Networks is a privately held company that was founded in 2014. It has over 50 employees and serves thousands of customers across various industries. Hyper Networks is headquartered in Henderson, NV, with offices in Las Vegas, NV, Phoenix, AZ, Albuquerque, NM, St. George, UT, and Salt Lake City, UT. For more information about Hyper Networks and its products and services, please visit their website. www.hypernetworks.com

