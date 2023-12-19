Hyper Networks Acquires the Telecommunications & Technology Business of JA Communications Group Inc.

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Hyper Networks located in Henderson, Nevada, a leading provider of connectivity, networking, cloud, physical security, and cyber security solutions, has announced the acquisition of the Telecommunications & Technology Business of JA Communications Group Inc., a nationwide consulting firm based out of Satellite Beach, Florida with over 20 years of experience in cloud computing, cybersecurity, SD-WAN, UCaaS, remote worker enablement, and disaster recovery. The acquisition will enhance Hyper Networks' telecommunications capabilities and allow it to offer more diverse and innovative products and services to its customers nationwide.

JA Communications Group Inc., led by Jon Arnold (jon@jacommgroup.com), has been a Telarus agent since 2002, and is one of the first Telarus agents ever brought on board. JA Communications Group Inc. has contributed greatly to Telarus in terms of business, friendships, and system functionality. JA Communications Group Inc. has been a frequent guest at Telarus Presidents Club events and was inducted into the Telarus Hall Of Fame in 2020.

JA Communications Group Inc. is based in Satellite Beach, Florida, but has customers across the country and internationally. Its goal has always been to provide excellent service and cost-effective solutions for its customers' current and future needs.

JA Communications Group Inc. has established a devoted customer base and fostered numerous long-term provider relationships. Jon will continue to support these relationships and will also contribute to the expanded portfolio of Hyper Networks. Hyper Networks offers hundreds of new products in networking, cloud, physical security, and cyber security that will help its clients achieve their digital goals. Hyper Networks also provides professional services, managed services, and customer support to ensure customer satisfaction and retention.

Hyper Networks is a privately held company that was founded in 2014. It has over 50 employees and serves thousands of customers across various industries. Hyper Networks is headquartered in Henderson, NV, with offices in Las Vegas, NV, Phoenix, AZ, Albuquerque, NM, St. George, UT, and Salt Lake City, UT. For more information about Hyper Networks and its products and services, please visit their website."

