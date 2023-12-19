Prices for p-type PERC solar panels could cross the €10 ($10.93)/W threshold in the first quarter of 2024, says Leen van Bellen, business development manager Europe for Search4Solar, a Dutch purchasing platform for PV products. He told pv magazine that European stocks are expected to shrink, and that prices should recover in the middle of the second quarter of 2024.Prices of p-type PERC solar modules in Europe are currently approaching the €0.10/W threshold, according to Leen van Bellen, business development manager Europe for Search4Solar, a Netherlands-based purchasing platform for solar panels, ...

