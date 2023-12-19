YAMAGIWA Corp.(CEO: Shinya Matsukawa), a Japanese lighting company boasting a rich 100-year legacy, renowned for its high-quality and innovative lighting solutions, is thrilled to announce its debut participation in "MAISON OBJET PARIS" in January 2024, held in Paris, France. The company will present the TALIESIN® lighting fixture series, a design by Frank Lloyd Wright, one of the three great Masters of Modern Architecture. Additionally, the exhibition will showcase a total of 7 collections, including Toyo Ito's MAYUHANA, Shiro Kuramata's K Series, and newer releases. YAMAGIWA has been selected to exhibit within the 'SIGNATURE' sector, a curated space showcasing leading brands in furniture and decorative design, renowned for blending iconic designs with luxury and elegance.

Venue image of Yamagiwa's stand at Maison et Objet 2024 (Photo: Business Wire)

The venue design was conceptualized around the harmonization of design and sustainability to create an organic space utilizing cardboard boldly. Consideration was given to reducing environmental impact by using recyclable materials. Following the Milan Design Week in April 2023, it will mark the global unveiling of lighting created through Japanese craftsmanship.

Exhibition Information

Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre

Sector: SIGNATURE

Hall: 7

Stand number: D91

18th to 22nd January 2024

https://www.maison-objet.com/paris/les-exposants/yamagiwa-signature

TALIESIN®

This series of lighting fixtures represent original Frank Lloyd Wright masterpieces. Manufactured in collaboration with Japanese craftsmen, YAMAGIWA is the only authorized brand in the world outside of North America to receive permission from the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation to reissue these lighting fixtures. Inspired by the natural effects of lighting in nature, he believed the sun and moonlight that filtered through leaves and branches to be beautiful; this has now been captured in the TALIESIN® series.

FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT®

Frank Lloyd Wright (1867-1959) is one of the most legendary figures in American architecture of the twentieth century. He was recognized in 1991 by the American Institute of Architects as "the greatest American architect of all time." He designed over 1,000 structures in his seventy-year career. His masterpieces, "Fallingwater" and "Guggenheim Museum" have been designated UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

YAMAGIWA

Founded in 1923 in Japan, YAMAGIWA is a leading Japanese manufacturer of lighting. Under the tagline 'The Art of Lighting,' it crafts products known for timeless design and aesthetic quality, paying particular attention to Japanese culture. Items are made by skilled craftsmen using traditional working methods. https://en.yamagiwa.co.jp/

