Games Workshop Group (GAW) has signed an agreement with Amazon Content Services, a subsidiary of Amazon.com, to prospectively develop GAW's intellectual property (IP) into film and television content and to grant associated merchandising rights, initially focused on the Warhammer 40k universe. The partnership follows the announcement in December 2022 when management said an agreement had been reached in principle. Although the content will mainly be focused on GAW's Warhammer 40k, Amazon has the option to develop other IP within GAW's fantasy universe following the initial release. The first year has been set out as a period for creative discussions, after which the agreement will go ahead if both GAW and Amazon sign off on the creative guidelines.

