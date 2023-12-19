Brenmiller Energy's thermal energy storage demonstration system at the State University of New York uses crushed rocks to store energy from renewables or the grid.From pv magazine USA Thermal energy storage developer Brenmiller Energy has finished commissioning a bGen thermal storage-based co-generation station at the State University of New York (SUNY), Purchase. It is expected to slash around 550 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions every year. The project was developed along with the New York Power Authority and partially financed by a grant from the Israel-US Binational Industrial Research ...

