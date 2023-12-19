Expansion of capacity for reliable, sustainable, and flexible manufacturing solutions at any production scale.

Biosynth, a supplier of critical raw materials to the life science industry, is pleased to announce today that it has acquired VIO Chemicals, a Zurich-based company with leading chemical R&D expertise and a global network of large-scale manufacturing partners.

The acquisition will expand Biosynth's ability to secure its customers' supply chains by bringing greater flexibility in scales for complex chemical manufacturing, with expertise across carbohydrates, nucleosides, intermediates, and specialty excipients, among others.

CEO and President of Biosynth, Urs Spitz, was pleased to welcome Biosynth's long-standing collaborator. "VIO Chemicals has a long standing relationship with Biosynth and is an excellent addition to our flagship Complex Chemicals division. We know that our customers want to stay working with us as their needs develop, so being able to offer flexibility and scope for greater scales of production, into the many metric tons, is an important part of that."

"Biosynth's passion for chemistry has always been something that we have shared," commented VIO Chemicals CEO and Founder, Dimitris Kalias. "We are both driven by both science and our customers' needs, and I am excited for VIO to be part of the research, development, and manufacturing services that support our shared customers across a wide range of scales."

About Biosynth

Biosynth is a supplier of critical materials, securing life science supply chains with global research, manufacturing, and distribution facilities. Supplying the pharmaceutical and diagnostic sectors; where Chemistry meets Biology, Products meet Services and Innovation meets Quality, Biosynth is at the Edge of Innovation. With an unrivaled research product portfolio of over a million products and end-to-end manufacturing services, Biosynth's expertise and capability runs across Complex Chemicals, Peptides, and Key Biologics, all from one trusted partner. Headquartered in Staad, Switzerland, Biosynth is owned amongst others by KKR, Ampersand Capital Partners and management. Find out more about Biosynth at www.biosynth.com.

About VIO Chemicals

VIO Chemicals is specialized in the custom design and production of specialty chemicals, intermediates and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). The story of VIO Chemicals began with a passion for chemistry as a start-up company in the high-end business environment of Zurich, Switzerland in 2001. It has since grown to a global provider with a portfolio of 2,500 products delivered to the world's leading companies all over the Americas, over 20 European countries and Asia. Today, VIO Chemicals is the exclusive and trusted partner for customers and suppliers in the chemical and pharmaceutical industry worldwide. See more at www.viochemicals.com

