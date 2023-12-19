Five energy infrastructure projects representing 750 MW of renewable energy generation and 524 MW/4,192 MWh of long-duration storage have been successful to the New South Wales government's latest tender round, as it prepares for the exit of coal-fired power generation from the Australian state's electricity grid.From pv magazine Australia The successful projects from the third tender conducted under the New South Wales government's Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap have been announced with one solar project, one wind project, two lithium-ion battery energy storage system projects and one ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...