Dienstag, 19.12.2023
WKN: 603063 | ISIN: DK0010271238 | Ticker-Symbol: DNN
Frankfurt
19.12.23
09:17 Uhr
0,169 Euro
+0,004
+2,42 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
19.12.2023 | 11:11
126 Leser
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Strategic Investments A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a directed issue

The share capital of Strategic Investments A/S has been increased. The
admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as
per 21 December 2023 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0010271238            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Strategic Investments        
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 348,000,000 shares (DKK 174,000,000)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        58,500,000 shares (DKK 29,250,000) 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  406,500,000 shares (DKK 203,250,000)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 1.25              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 0.50              
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      STRINV               
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     12275                
-----------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
