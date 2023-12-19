Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Strategic Investments A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a directed issue

The share capital of Strategic Investments A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 21 December 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010271238 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Strategic Investments ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 348,000,000 shares (DKK 174,000,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 58,500,000 shares (DKK 29,250,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 406,500,000 shares (DKK 203,250,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 1.25 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.50 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: STRINV ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 12275 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66