Hexaware Technologies Ltd.: Hexaware Named Winner of the 2023 ISG Star of Excellence Award for the Universal Emerging Technology Category

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware today announced it has won the 2023 ISG Star of Excellence Award, the industry's premier recognition for technology and business service providers, for consistently demonstrating the highest standards of customer service excellence in the past year, based on direct feedback from enterprise customers.

Hexaware received the Universal Award for Emerging Technology during the ISG Sourcing Industry Awards Gala Dinner, November 15, at the Park Plaza Victoria London. The ceremony capped off the 17th Annual ISG Sourcing Industry Conference - EMEA, hosted by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Now in its sixth year, the ISG Star of Excellence Awards program is based on ISG's continuous CX research that asks enterprises to rate their experiences with hundreds of IT and business services providers across six dimensions: Collaboration and Transparency; Execution and Delivery; Innovation and Thought Leadership; Governance and Compliance; People and Cultural Fit, and Business Continuity and Flexibility.

Hexaware CEO, R Srikrishna, said, "Winning this award underscores our dedication to merging exceptional talent and cutting-edge technologies for customer delight. I'm immensely proud of our team for consistently delivering exceptional customer service and driving impactful innovation for our customers."

Paul Gottsegen, president of ISG Research and Client Experience, noted the importance of customer feedback to the continued advancement of the entire industry.

"Congratulations to Hexaware for winning ISG Star of Excellence Award for achieving the highest cumulative CX score for Emerging Technology. The Hexaware team continues to receive positive client feedback and high CX scores for all emerging technology areas. Clients appreciate Hexaware's ability to offer timely execution of services, and its ability to adapt its service delivery to address changing business demands. They are a true leader in this space," said Gottsegen. "We are pleased to see the CX scores of providers are rising, even as clients' expectations are increasing, especially around innovation and thought leadership."

A complete list of winners can be found here.

About ISG Star of Excellence CX Research

The ISG Star of Excellence CX research program scores and ranks providers based on customer survey responses. Ongoing surveys ask enterprises to rate their experiences with hundreds of IT and business services providers across industries, regions and technologies. The research goes beyond general satisfaction to explore, in depth, customer experiences with specific services and solutions offered by providers-research that is tied directly to ISG Provider Lens quadrant evaluations.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (NASDAQ: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 28,400 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 45+ offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

