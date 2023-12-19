Northern Data Group is a specialist provider of high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure solutions. By leveraging a successful cryptocurrency mining heritage to fund global growth, the group has been able to expand into generative artificial intelligence (AI) cloud services and liquid-cooled data centre infrastructure. The European generative AI opportunity is substantial, where demand has surged but compute power remains limited. As the owner of Europe's largest AI data hardware cluster, and requisite specialised data centre housing, Northern Data can enable democratised access to this transformative technology. With its elite partnerships and access to scarce hardware, the group is positioned to capture underserved demand in the AI space for hardware and housing.

