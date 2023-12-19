AscellaHealth a global healthcare and specialty pharmacy (SP) solutions company, today publishes forecasted specialty pharmacy industry trends for 2024, as industry stakeholders brace for transformative changes across the healthcare ecosystem.

2024 Key Specialty Pharmacy Market Trends

Cell Gene Therapies (CGTs) for Rare Disease

Increased approvals of CGTs across the UK, Europe and worldwide, and an expansive new product pipeline, underscore significant strides in the development and introduction of these novel treatments. AscellaHealth anticipates an accelerated number of clinical trials, with a substantial focus on oncology and rare diseases. Notably, the introduction of CRISPR-based treatments stands out as a hallmark of groundbreaking progress, promising innovative and targeted solutions for previously untreatable conditions.

Value-Based Contracts and Financial Solutions

As the industry shifts toward value-based and outcome-based contracts, AscellaHealth foresees enhanced patient access to these innovative treatments. Pioneering the market with its first-to-market financial solutions and copay assistance programs, AscellaHealth plays a pivotal role in alleviating the financial burdens associated with these treatments. These programs not only benefit patients but also offer relief to payers, ensuring access to potentially curative CGTs without compromising financial sustainability.

Patient-Centric Care and Evolving Role of Specialty Pharmacies

In response to the growing demand for patient-centric care, AscellaHealth leads the charge with a unique approach, putting patients at the centre of care and placing them at the core of its approach. The company emphasises personalised, high-level coordinated support, improved access to specialty pharmaceutical medications, streamlined information exchange, and continuity of care for optimal health outcomes. In managing high-cost, specialty medications, AscellaHealth's expertise ensures cost savings and elevated patient outcomes.

Cost Containment Solutions for Payers

Addressing the pivotal issue of managing costs associated with specialty drug spend, AscellaHealth brings forth customisable services for payers. With an extensive background in specialty pharmacy and rare disease expertise, AscellaHealth is pioneering innovative cost-containment strategies. These solutions are designed to control specialty drug spend without compromising the quality of care for patients. AscellaHealth's approach not only benefits payers by optimising costs but also ensures that patients continue to receive high-quality, effective care.

Site of Care Optimisation and Increased Value of SPs

A strategic shift toward administering drugs in different care settings and patients' homes is expected to reduce costs. AscellaHealth, alongside its nationwide SP and patient management organisation Optime Care, takes centre stage in providing high-touch capabilities and expert care coordination, assuring seamless patient experiences and enhanced health outcomes. This strategic alignment positions AscellaHealth as a key player in the drive towards more efficient and cost-effective healthcare delivery.

Greater Number of Biosimilars

Building on the momentum from this past year, 2024 continues to witness the ascent of biosimilars. These innovative alternatives hold immense potential to manage rising drug costs effectively. AscellaHealth anticipates a continued surge in the adoption of biosimilars as a potent cost-deflator in the pharmaceutical marketplace. This trend aligns with the company's commitment to providing sustainable and accessible solutions in the evolving landscape of specialty pharmacy.

AscellaHealth is at the forefront of patient-centric care with optimised outcomes and is positioned to support key stakeholders including patients, life sciences and biotechnology manufacturers, payers and providers with innovative solutions such as pre-commercialisation and market access, product launches, exclusive distribution, international fulfilment and beyond for specialty drugs, CGTs designed to treat rare diseases and complex conditions.

Craig Caceci, Managing Director at AscellaHealth EU/UK, emphasises the company's commitment to putting patients first, saying, "Our dedication to patients remains at the forefront and is central to all of the developments we are likely to see in 2024. These industry trends indicate that the economic and regulatory environment will impact every stakeholder."

As AscellaHealth increases its influence as a collaborative global partner, providing pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers and providers with patient-centric, end-to-end solutions spanning all stages of the specialty product lifecycle and innovative financial platforms to ensure affordability, improve medication access and outcomes, leaders foresee robust growth throughout the specialty pharmaceutical and rare disease ecosystem.

Caceci continues, "Given the number and scope of new medications and potentially life-saving CGTs receiving regulatory approval, we project significant growth across the sector."

As participants throughout the industry explore the realm of cutting-edge SPs and groundbreaking CGTs, they will find it valuable to access essential product updates and exclusive insights that deepen understanding of the evolving pipeline in AscellaHealth's Q4 2023 Specialty Rare Pipeline Digest. Sign up to receive it here.

