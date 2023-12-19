DJ Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company* 19-Dec-2023 / 11:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name AVI Global Trust plc City of registered office (if applicable) London Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office JP Morgan - Chase Nominees Limited London England CREST: BO01 - Account 11429

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

15-Dec-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

18-Dec-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% . % of voting rights of voting rights through Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting attached to shares financial instruments + 8.B) rights held in issuer (total of 8.A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 4.392501 0.000000 4.392501 7654433 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if 5.002902 0.000000 5.002902 applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting % of direct voting rights % of indirect voting rights possible) (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) 7654433 4.392501 GB00BY7QYJ50 Sub 7654433 4.392501% Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Number of voting rights that Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period may be acquired if the % of voting rights instrument is exercised/ converted Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it Total of both if it equals or Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals equals or is higher than the is higher than the notifiable or is higher than the notifiable threshold threshold notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

18-Dec-2023

13. Place Of Completion

Exeter, England

