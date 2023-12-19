Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2023) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown AI', "Railtown" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB®, an over-the-counter public market in the United States, under the ticker symbol RLAIF. Railtown AI will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "RAIL", as its primary listing.

"Listing on the OTCQB is an important step for Railtown, providing the company with a much broader capital markets audience to tell our story as well as greater retail and institutional investor exposure. We are really excited to show Railtown to the US investor community; early Q1 2024 will see Railtown attending and presenting at multiple US investors events,' commented Cory Brandolini, Co-Founder and CEO of Railtown AI.

To qualify for OTCQB, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Listing on the OTCQB Market is an important milestone for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The Company has engaged Bello Capital Partners for Capital Markets Advisory and SmallCap Communications for Investor Relations, Communications and Marketing for a period of 1 year.

The Company has recently entered into a Marketing Agreement with I2I Marketing Group, LLC), a Florida-based company, for the purpose of providing various marketing services to the Company. Under the terms of the Marketing Agreement, I2I's services to the Company will include the creation and distribution of marketing of certain business content for the Company to enhance the Company's exposure.

About Railtown AI Technologies Inc.

Railtown is a developer of an Application General Intelligence Platform designed to allow software developers to extract much deeper knowledge about their application and team. The Company's platform preforms a variety of functions from understanding the root cause of every issue at the earliest stage of the pipeline, to knowledge around the history of all documentation, builds, deployments, assigned tasks, engineering performance and velocity to preforming tasks ranging from automated progress reports to ticket generation. The platform continually learns and provides actionable knowledge for every stakeholder in the company from the developers all the way up to c-level management. Railtown's proprietary AI technology, designed to enable our clients to be more productive and profitable, is accessible on Microsoft's Azure Marketplace. To learn more, visit railtown.ai and click here to receive our latest investor news alerts.

