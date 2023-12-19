Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.12.2023


WKN: A3CR22 | ISIN: SE0015962048 | Ticker-Symbol: 69U
Frankfurt
19.12.23
09:41 Uhr
1,435 Euro
+0,551
+62,33 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PERMASCAND TOP HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERMASCAND TOP HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
19.12.2023 | 13:34
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Permascand Top Holding AB receives observation status (679/23)

Today, on December 19, 2023, Altor PC AB disclosed a public takeover offer to
the shareholders in Permascand Top Holding AB. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Permascand Top Holding AB (PSCAND, ISIN code SE0015962048, order book ID
226687) shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
