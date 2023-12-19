Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Permascand Top Holding AB receives observation status (679/23)

Today, on December 19, 2023, Altor PC AB disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in Permascand Top Holding AB. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Permascand Top Holding AB (PSCAND, ISIN code SE0015962048, order book ID 226687) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.