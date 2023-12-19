Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Seamless Distribution Systems AB receives observation status (678/23)

Today, on December 19, 2023, Seamless Distribution Systems AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company evaluates the conditions for a change of list to Nordic Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Seamless Distribution Systems AB (SDS, ISIN code SE0009994445, order book ID 139775) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.