Mondi Plc - Special Dividend ZAR/euro Exchange Rates

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

Tax registration number: 454 12394 14454

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

19 December 2023

Mondi Group - Special Dividend ZAR/euro Exchange Rate

Shareholders are referred to the circular published by Mondi plc ("Mondi" or the "Company") on Tuesday 19 December 2023 in respect of the proposed special dividend and associated share consolidation and related matters (the "Circular").

On 19 December 2023, Mondi announced that a special dividend of 160 euro cents per ordinary share will be paid on Tuesday 13 February 2024 to all Mondi ordinary shareholders on either the UK main register or the South African branch register on Friday 26 January 2024.

Mondi will pay its dividend in euro. However, ordinary shareholders resident in the United Kingdom will receive the dividend in sterling (unless such shareholders have elected to receive their dividend in euro). The last date for euro currency elections will be Friday 26 January 2024. The exchange rate applicable to euro/sterling elections will be set on Thursday 1 February 2024.

Shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register will receive the dividend in South African rand cents, converted at a rate of EUR 1 to ZAR 20.26652. Therefore, the equivalent gross special dividend in South African rand cents per ordinary share will be 3,242.64320.

For shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register, the dividend will, for South African dividends tax purposes, be taxed like local dividends. As such, for South African tax resident shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register, dividends withholding tax will be withheld from the dividends payable to these shareholders at a rate of 20%, unless a shareholder qualifies for an exemption, resulting in a net dividend of 2,594.11456 South African rand cents per ordinary share. Shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register who are not tax resident in South Africa are exempted from South African dividends withholdings tax.

For the purposes of South Africa dividends tax reporting, the source of income for the payment of the dividend is the United Kingdom.

As the Company operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), eligible shareholders may have their special dividend reinvested in additional ordinary shares in the Company. The eligibility requirements, election periods and other pertinent details regarding the DRIP are set out in the Circular and the declaration announcement.

Additional Information

The special dividend will be paid from distributable reserves.

Mondi had a total of 485,553,780 ordinary shares in issue of which 222,104,667 were held on the South African branch register, excluding treasury shares, at the dividend declaration date of 19 December 2023.

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is integrated across the value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and films, to developing and manufacturing sustainable consumer and industrial packaging solutions using paper where possible, plastic when useful. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2022, Mondi had revenues of €8.9 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.8 billion from continuing operations, and employed 22,000 people worldwide. Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent, and also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited t/a BofA Securities.

