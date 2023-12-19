Anzeige
WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83
Frankfurt
19.12.23
09:11 Uhr
5,200 Euro
-0,120
-2,26 %
19.12.2023
Vesuvius Plc - Change in Director's Details

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 19

Vesuvius plc

19 December 2023

Notification of Change in Director's Details

Vesuvius plc announces that Robert MacLeod, Non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Balfour Beatty plc, with effect from 8 March 2024.

This notification is made in accordance with paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

Vesuvius plc

Rachel Stevens, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7387 545 271

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com

About Vesuvius plc

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

We develop innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, which enable our customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient and more sustainable. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.

We have a worldwide presence. We serve our customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants located close to their own facilities, and embed our industry experts within their operations, who are all supported by our global technology centres.

Our core competitive strengths are our market and technology leadership, strong customer relationships, well established presence in developing markets and our global reach, all of which facilitate the expansion of our addressable markets.

Our ultimate goal is to create value for our customers, and to deliver sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders giving a superior return on their investment whilst providing each of our employees with a safe workplace where they are recognised, developed and properly rewarded.

We think beyond today to create solutions that will shape the future.


