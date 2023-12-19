Pace® Analytical: Pace Life Sciences Adds Liquid Capsule Filling Technology

Pace® Life Sciences continues to make investments to broaden their comprehensive suite of oral solid dose development offerings.

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Pace® Life Sciences, a full-service contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and a Division of Pace®, a Science and Technology Company, adds liquid capsule filling technology to their comprehensive suite of oral solid dose development offerings.









"This new liquid capsule filling technology not only enables us to broaden our support from early phase to late phase clinical trials but increases our capabilities for viscous formulations and overlaying oxygen sensitive products with nitrogen," notes Pace® Site Head and Sr. Director, Lisa Z. Crandall.

The Lonza CFS 1200 Capsule Filling and Sealing Machine installed in the Pace® cGMP manufacturing facility in Ann Arbor, MI, increases throughput of hard-shell liquid-filled capsules to a nominal speed of 1,200 per hour. This equipment can provide accurate filling, from 0.1 to 1.2 mL, into various sizes of capsules. Liquid formulations filled into hard shell capsules allow for delivery of poorly water-soluble drugs in pre-dissolved or self-emulsifying forms improving oral bioavailability.

Rob Tuohy, Vice President of Pharmaceutical Development, added, "The addition of this technology completes our suite of services for supporting bioavailability enhancement of orally administered drugs. Between liquid capsule filling, spray drying, hot-melt extrusion, and nano-milling, we have all the tools necessary to enable our customers' drug development programs."

ABOUT PACE® LIFE SCIENCES (www.pacelifesciences.com)

Pace® Life Sciences provides a full suite of contract CMC development, clinical trials materials manufacturing, regulatory compliance, consulting, and facility support services to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and gene therapy industries. Our network of CDMO sites consists of GMP analytical testing laboratories and manufacturing support service centers. Our experienced, highly trained industry experts and our investment in state-of-the-art development and manufacturing facilities emphasize our commitment to efficiently advancing client programs through the clinic to commercialization. We are dedicated to delivering the best and most reliable services with positive customer experiences across all channels of our business. More at pacelifesciences.com.

ABOUT PACE® Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. Pace® people are committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more in our Analytical Services Laboratories. Pace® offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace® people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science and data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all. More at pacelabs.com

