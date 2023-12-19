Saudi Arabia-based energy developer ACWA Power says it has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with state-owned utility Eskom for a 442 MW solar facility with 1200 MWh of battery storage in South Africa's Northern Cape province.ACWA Power has signed an implementation agreement with the South African Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe and a PPA with Eskom regarding its 442 MW solar facility with 1,200 MWh of battery storage located in South Africa's Northern Cape. The facility - titled Project DAO - is expected to start operating by early 2026 and "alleviate the Northern ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...