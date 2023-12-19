Nest Seekers International proudly announces the launch of its newest office in the breathtaking French Alps, offering a gateway to the world's premier ski destinations and an unmatched portfolio of luxury properties. This expansion aligns with Nest Seekers' strategic vision of catering to the global elite in prestigious locations.

Known for its groundbreaking marketing strategies, including producing high-profile exposure on TV shows, Nest Seekers stands as the only real estate firm with multimedia presence across 200 countries, featuring television series on platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max, BBC, and Bravo. This unique approach connects our exclusive properties with a vast global audience, offering unparalleled visibility and reach.

The French Alps are celebrated for their sheer beauty and world-class skiing facilities, having hosted the most Winter Olympics games than any other nation and poised to host them again in 2030. The 3 Valleys, the world's largest ski area, encompasses 600km of runs linking 8 resorts, including globally renowned Courchevel and Meribel. Nest Seekers will also serve Val d'Isere, Megeve, or Chamonix. These destinations are not only famed for their ski slopes but also for vibrant après-ski scenes.

Beyond skiing, the region offers a rich array of experiences. From local gastronomy, boasting traditional French fare, locally produced cheese, wines or cured meats, to Michelin-starred dining experiences envied by capitals worldwide. Luxury shopping and award-winning spas add to the allure of this destination.

The summer season in the Alps presents its charm with stunning hikes, picturesque golf courses, and exhilarating activities like paragliding and mountain biking. The French Alps also demonstrate strong investment potential, with high occupancy and rates in winter, and growing interest in summer. The robust real estate market reflects resilience and growth, with Nest Seekers poised to offer properties from the most experienced and luxurious developers.

The new office in the 3 valleys will be led by Monica Lebel and Cyril Lebel, bringing a wealth of experience and passion to the venture. Cyril, with a background as a tech and telecom executive and an MBA, shares a deep connection with the region, being an avid skier and hiker. Monica, a renowned real estate broker with a diverse international journey, brings extensive expertise in the New York real estate market, adding a unique global perspective to the French Alps office.

"Leading Nest Seekers' expansion into the French Alps is an honor. This region's blend of natural beauty and luxury aligns perfectly with our vision. This venture combines my love for exquisite properties and the charm of the Alps, offering our clients unparalleled luxury experiences." -Monica Lebel

The French Alps team, comprising real estate brokers, lawyers, accountants, mortgage brokers, and property managers, aims to provide end-to-end transaction services, ensuring clients create lasting memories and maximize their investments.

"In the early days of Meribel in the heart of the 3 valleys, a great uncle had a chalet built. My family has since been living in various capitals of the world and continued to call this chalet their home for 5 generations. The Nest Seekers local and global teams curate the best luxury properties and have one mission: we enable our international clients to make their best lifestyle investment combining pleasure and rentability." Cyril Lebel

This strategic move into the French Alps is a testament to Nest Seekers International's commitment to catering to the luxury market's evolving needs and the discerning tastes of its global clientele.

"We are thrilled to launch Nest Seekers in the French Alps, a region embodying luxury and beauty. Cyril and Monica's expertise will be key to our success in this prestigious market, furthering our commitment to global luxury real estate." Eddie Shapiro, CEO, Nest Seekers International

About Nest Seekers International:

Nest Seekers International is a leading global real estate brokerage, specializing in luxury properties. With a network of offices across the world's top markets and a reputation for excellence, Nest Seekers offers unparalleled service and expertise in the high-end real estate sector.

