Dienstag, 19.12.2023
GlobeNewswire
19.12.2023 | 14:46
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Bioservo Technologies AB is updated (680/23)

On November 27, 2023, Bioservo Technologies AB (the "Company") received
observation status after the Company had called for an extraordinary general
meeting of the Company's shareholders with a proposal for voluntary liquidation
of the Company. 

On December 15, 2023, the Company disclosed a press release with information
that the Company had applied to have its shares delisted from Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application
from the Company. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments
removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Bioservo Technologies AB (BIOS, ISIN code
SE0009779085, order book ID 138312). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
