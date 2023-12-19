Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observationstatus for Tangiamo Touch Technology AB is updated (681/23)

On December 6, 2023, the shares in Tangiamo Touch Technology AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. On August 16, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had entered into a financing agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, the loan was to be repaid with newly issued shares in the Company at a subscription price corresponding to 93 percent of the average of the three lowest daily volume weighted average prices observed during a period of ten trading days preceding the lender's request for conversion into shares in the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if any other circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Tangiamo Touch Technology AB (TANGI, ISIN code SE0009664303, order book ID 135872). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB