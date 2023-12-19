Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2023) - Graph Blockchain Inc. (CSE: GBLC) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT50) ("GBLC" or "Graph Blockchain" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will change its name to "New World Solutions Inc." The Company's new stock symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange will be "NEWS", and the Company expects its shares will commence trading under the new name and ticker symbol at market opening on or about December 22, 2023.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged.

"This name change better reflects who we are as a company with our commitment to technology that brings about solutions to new world problems," said Paul Haber, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company.

About Graph Blockchain

Graph Blockchain Inc. is at the forefront of electric vehicle (EV) and blockchain technology The company's portfolio includes Babbage Mining Corp., specializing in Proof of Stake mining, enhancing its role in the expanding EV market. Additionally, Graph Blockchain has interests in the cryptocurrency space through Beyond the Moon Inc., aiming to deliver a broad spectrum of investment opportunities to shareholders by capitalizing on the transformative power of EVs and blockchain.

For additional information on Graph Blockchain and other corporate information, please visit the Company website at www.graphblockchain.com.

For further information, please contact:

Paul Haber, C.P.A., C.A., C.Dir

Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman

Graph Blockchain Inc.

Phone: (416) 318-6501

Email: phaber@graphblockchain.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the blockchain in general. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results, or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

