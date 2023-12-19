Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.: Blue Lagoon Hits Major Milestone - Signs Mine Restart Agreement with the Lake Babine Nation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG)(FSE:7BL)(OTCQB:BLAGF) is pleased to announce that the Company and the Lake Babine Nation (LBN) have signed a mine restart agreement that supports the commencement of underground mining at the Dome Mountain Gold Mine located a short 50-minute drive from Smithers, British Columbia.

"The Lake Babine Nation has worked closely with Blue Lagoon Resources for more than a year now to get to know the company, review their restart proposal, and discuss how this project could move forward in a way that is safe for our yintah and respectful of our Aboriginal title and rights. We now have an agreement confirming how we will work together once Dome Mine resumes operations and how the Lake Babine people will share in the benefits of this operation. I really appreciate Blue Lagoon's commitment to seeking Lake Babine's consent for this project and for doing business the right way on our yintah, and I look forward to a successful and sustainable restart of Dome Mine.," said Lake Babine Nation Chief Murphy Abraham.

"We are honored and humbled to be accepted by the Lake Baine Nation as a trusted partner in restarting the Dome Mountain underground gold mine," said Rana Vig, President and CEO of Blue Lagoon Resources. "In the same spirit that this document was drafted and signed, the Company intends to meet and exceed every term of the agreement fundamentals, maintain a sustainable environment of respect, transparency and friendship and work with the Lake Babine Nation to develop educational and economic opportunities that will benefit Lake Babine community members for years to come," he added.

About the Lake Babine Nation

The Lake Babine Nation is one of the largest Indigenous nations in British Columbia, with a total registered membership of over 2,500. The Nation's territory in central British Columbia centres around Babine Lake, the Province's longest natural lake. Lake Babine Nation is implementing its inherent rights of self-government, self-determination, Aboriginal title, and other section 35 rights through the Lake Babine Nation Foundation Agreement, which it signed with British Columbia and Canada in September 2020. The Foundation Agreement is a 20-year reconciliation agreement that provides a high level 20 year road map to implement Lake Babine's section 35 rights progressively and collaboratively.

For further information, please contact:

Rana Vig

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 604-218-4766

Email: rana@ranavig.com

