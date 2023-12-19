A team of scientists at Germany's Friedrich-Alexander Universität Erlangen Nürnberg has set an efficiency record of 14.46% for an organic PV module. The performance was certified by Germany's Fraunhofer Institue for Solar Energy's PV calibration laboratory (CalLab).Researchers at the Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) in Germany claim to have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 14.46% for an organic PV module. "The size of the new record OPV module is 204 cm². The number of cells connected in series is 38," Andreas Distler, Group Leader OPV Modules at FAU, told pv ...

