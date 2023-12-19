Expansion Brings New Talent to EMEA Operations

Asana, a leading enterprise work management platform, today announced the opening of a new office location in Warsaw, Poland. This location will mark Asana's 13th global office and sixth office within the EMEA region. New team members in Warsaw will focus on further developing strategic integrations between Asana's platform and other enterprise tools.

"Poland is rapidly becoming a critical innovation hub within Europe, and we're excited about the opportunity to bring Asana to this vibrant region," says Ryan Atkins, Asana Head of Engineering Product Management Operations. "As we ramp up recruiting in Poland, our team will include customer-facing as well as research and development roles, who will be dedicated to strengthening the enterprise ecosystem that connects Asana to other leading tech tools. We're excited to leverage a skilled talent pool in Warsaw to help us with these efforts."

Asana's Poland office will be located in the Wolf Marszalkowska building, situated in the bustling, cosmopolitan city center of Warsaw. Asana's Poland team will include engineering, enterprise technology, security, and technical user operations functions. Growth in Poland adds to recent momentum in EMEA as the organization continues to expand its customer base in the region. With a refined strategic regional approach and new leadership in place, some of Asana's largest net new deals in recent months have been within EMEA.

Asana is actively hiring new team members in Warsaw, Poland. To learn more about open positions, visit: asana.com/jobs/warsaw.

About Asana

Asana empowers organizations to work smarter. Asana has over 147,000 customers and millions of users in 200+ countries and territories. Customers like Amazon, Roche, and T-Mobile, rely on Asana to manage everything from goal setting and tracking to capacity planning, to product launches. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231219185413/en/

Contacts:

Marianne Ridgeway

Asana Communications

press@asana.com