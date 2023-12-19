Global Risk Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of a diverse range of P&C claims adjusting, global complex/large loss, and environmental risk management solutions, has announced the retirement of William "Bill" Kramer as Chief Executive Officer of GRS' Complex Claims Solutions USA business unit (CCS). GRS also has named Adam Humphrey as Kramer's successor.

Kramer joined GRS in 2020, when the company acquired William Kramer Associates, a leading specialty claims adjusting firm launched in 1996. Bill Kramer began his career in claims in 1978, as a staff adjuster on a variety of property claims. During his 46-year career, he handled some of the largest and most complex losses the insurance industry has experienced. With extensive experience in oil, petrochemical and manufacturing claims, he became one of the world's top executive general adjusters.

Before launching William Kramer Associates, Kramer worked for both Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection Insurance Company, now part of Munich Re Group, and Thomas Howell Group, which Crawford Company acquired in 1996.

Succeeding Kramer as CEO of GRS' Complex Claims Solutions USA unit is Adam Humphrey, CEO of the company's Complex Claims International business. Humphrey joined GRS in 2021, bringing more than two decades of experience in managing technical and complex insurance claims worldwide.

"GRS has been fortunate to have a deep bench of highly skilled claims leaders, in Bill Kramer Adam Humphrey, Rodney Winkler and others," said Mike Reeves, Executive Director of GRS' Complex Claims Solutions Group. "Bill has worked in many different parts of the world, on some of the most high-profile losses in our industry. He established a global reputation as one of the market's leading loss adjusters."

"With Adam's leadership supported by Rodney, the CCS USA business will remain in steady hands and all of us at GRS wish Bill well for a happy and productive retirement," Reeves added.

