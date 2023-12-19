Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Starke Signale für einen explosiven Kursverlauf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JHL8 | ISIN: IS0000020469 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 10
1-Jahres-Chart
KVIKA BANKI HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KVIKA BANKI HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
19.12.2023 | 15:34
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kvika banki hf. - Bonds (KVIKA 34 1211 T2i) admitted to trading on December 20, 2023

Issuer                                   
   Information                                
1  Issuer:     Kvika banki hf.                       
2  Org. no:    540502-2930                         
3  LEI       254900WR3I1Z9NPC7D84                    
                                        
  Issue                                    
   Information                                
4  Symbol     KVIKA 34 1211 T2i                      
   (Ticker)                                  
5  ISIN code    IS0000035830                        
6  CFI code    DBFUGR                           
7  FISN númer   KVIKA BANKI/6.25 BD 20341211                
8  Bonds/bills:  Bond                            
9  Total issued  2.000.000.000                        
   amount                                   
10 Total amount  -                              
   previously                                 
   issued                                   
11 Amount issued  2.000.000.000                        
   at this time                                
12 Denomination  20.000.000                         
   in CSD                                   
13 Listed on    Yes                             
   Nasdaq Stock                                
   Exchange                                  
                                        
  Amortization -                               
   Cash Flow                                 
14 Amortization  Bullet bond                         
   type                                    
15 Amortization                                
   type, if                                  
   other                                   
16 Currency    ISK                             
17 Currency, if                                
   other                                   
18 Issue date   December 11, 2023                      
19 First ordinary December 11, 2034                      
   installment                                
   date                                    
20 Total number  1                              
   of                                     
   installments                                
21 Installment   Á ekki við                         
   frequency                                 
22 Maturity date  December 11, 2034                      
23 Interest rate  6,25%                            
24 Floating                                  
   interest                                  
   rate, if                                  
   applicable                                 
25 Floating                                  
   interest                                  
   rate, if                                  
   other                                   
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compoun Simple Interest                       
  d interest                                 
28 Simple/compoun N/A                             
  d, if other                                 
          -------------------------------------------------------------
29 Day count    30E/360                           
   convention                                 
30 Day count    N/A                             
   convention,                                
   if other                                  
          -------------------------------------------------------------
31 Interest from  December 11, 2023                      
   date                                    
32 First ordinary December 11, 2024                      
   coupon date                                
33 Coupon     1                              
   frequency                                 
34 Total number  11                             
   of coupon                                 
   payments                                  
35 If irregular  N/A                             
   cash flow,                                 
   then how                                  
          -------------------------------------------------------------
36 Dirty price /  Clean price                         
   clean price                                
37 Clean price   Full nominal                        
   quote                                   
38 If payment   No                             
   date is a                                 
   bank holiday,                               
   does payment                                
   include                                  
   accrued                                  
   interest for                                
   days missing                                
   until next                                 
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed     Yes                             
40 Name of index  CPI                             
          -------------------------------------------------------------
41 Daily index or Daily Index                         
   monthly index                               
42 Daily index or N/A                             
   monthly                                  
   index, if                                 
   other                                   
          -------------------------------------------------------------
43 Base index   604,267                           
   value                                   
44 Index base   December 11, 2023                      
   date                                    
                                        
  Other                                    
   Information                                
45 Call option   Yes                             
46 Put option   No                             
47 Convertible   No                             
48 Credit rating  N/A                             
   (rating                                  
   agency, date)                               
          -------------------------------------------------------------
49 Additional   The notes are callable by the issuer at the Interest Payment
   information   Date falling in or nearest to December 2029 and on every  
           Interest Payment Date thereafter (but excluding) the    
           Maturity Date.                       
          The bonds are tier-2 subordinated bonds, therefore forming a
           part of the capital base of financial companies, cf.    
           Chapter 4 of Regulation (EU) no. 575/2013 which has legal 
           force in Iceland according to Article 1 c of the Financial 
           Companies Act no. 161/2002. This means that claims under  
           this bond are subordinate to other claims against the   
           issuer in the event of bankruptcy or liquidation or similar
           actions, other than repayment of share capital, cf. 4. tl. 
           Article 114 Act on Bankruptcy No. 21/1991         
          -------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
                                        
  Admission to                                
   Trading                                  
50 Registered at  Yes                             
   CSD                                    
51 Securities   Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð                   
   depository                                 
52 Date of     December 7, 2023                      
   Application                                
   for Admission                               
   to Trading                                 
53 Date of     December 14, 2023                      
   Approval of                                
   Application                                
   for Admission                               
   to Trading                                 
54 Date of     December 20, 2023                      
   admission to                                
   trading                                  
55 Order book ID  KVIKA_34_1211_T2i                      
56 Instrument   Corporate Bonds                       
   subtype                                  
57 Market     Iceland Cash Bond Trading                  
58 List      ICE_BANK_BONDS                       
   population                                 
   name                                    
59 Static     No                             
   volatility                                 
   guards                                   
60 Dynamic     No                             
   volatility                                 
   guards                                   
61 MiFIR      BOND - Bonds                        
   identifier                                 
62 Bond type    CRPB - Corporate Bond
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.