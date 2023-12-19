NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Kvika banki hf. - Bonds (KVIKA 34 1211 T2i) admitted to trading on December 20, 2023

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Kvika banki hf. 2 Org. no: 540502-2930 3 LEI 254900WR3I1Z9NPC7D84 Issue Information 4 Symbol KVIKA 34 1211 T2i (Ticker) 5 ISIN code IS0000035830 6 CFI code DBFUGR 7 FISN númer KVIKA BANKI/6.25 BD 20341211 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued 2.000.000.000 amount 10 Total amount - previously issued 11 Amount issued 2.000.000.000 at this time 12 Denomination 20.000.000 in CSD 13 Listed on Yes Nasdaq Stock Exchange Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization Bullet bond type 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date December 11, 2023 19 First ordinary December 11, 2034 installment date 20 Total number 1 of installments 21 Installment Á ekki við frequency 22 Maturity date December 11, 2034 23 Interest rate 6,25% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compoun Simple Interest d interest 28 Simple/compoun N/A d, if other ------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count 30E/360 convention 30 Day count N/A convention, if other ------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from December 11, 2023 date 32 First ordinary December 11, 2024 coupon date 33 Coupon 1 frequency 34 Total number 11 of coupon payments 35 If irregular N/A cash flow, then how ------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / Clean price clean price 37 Clean price Full nominal quote 38 If payment No date is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Yes 40 Name of index CPI ------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or Daily Index monthly index 42 Daily index or N/A monthly index, if other ------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Base index 604,267 value 44 Index base December 11, 2023 date Other Information 45 Call option Yes 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating N/A (rating agency, date) ------------------------------------------------------------- 49 Additional The notes are callable by the issuer at the Interest Payment information Date falling in or nearest to December 2029 and on every Interest Payment Date thereafter (but excluding) the Maturity Date. The bonds are tier-2 subordinated bonds, therefore forming a part of the capital base of financial companies, cf. Chapter 4 of Regulation (EU) no. 575/2013 which has legal force in Iceland according to Article 1 c of the Financial Companies Act no. 161/2002. This means that claims under this bond are subordinate to other claims against the issuer in the event of bankruptcy or liquidation or similar actions, other than repayment of share capital, cf. 4. tl. Article 114 Act on Bankruptcy No. 21/1991 ------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 50 Registered at Yes CSD 51 Securities Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð depository 52 Date of December 7, 2023 Application for Admission to Trading 53 Date of December 14, 2023 Approval of Application for Admission to Trading 54 Date of December 20, 2023 admission to trading 55 Order book ID KVIKA_34_1211_T2i 56 Instrument Corporate Bonds subtype 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List ICE_BANK_BONDS population name 59 Static No volatility guards 60 Dynamic No volatility guards 61 MiFIR BOND - Bonds identifier 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond