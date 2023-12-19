Anzeige
19.12.2023 | 16:02
Air-Scent Diffusers: Air-Scent Unveils Unrivaled Fragrance Experience With Purity and Potency

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Air-Scent, the inventor of the first air freshener diffuser, proudly announces the launch of its innovative line of hand-crafted diffuser oils under their consumer brand, Air-Scent Diffusers, setting new standards for purity, potency and environmental consciousness.

Air-Scent Handcrafted Diffuser Oils

Air-Scent Handcrafted Diffuser Oils
Air-Scent Handcrafted Diffuser Oils Santal Diffuser Oil

Crafted with a commitment to excellence, Air-Scent has created a growing line of diffuser oils that boast the highest quality and concentration of ingredients, ensuring an unparalleled fragrance journey for every user. Fragrances include such diverse compositions as their woody floral Santal, White Tea and Bamboo, Santal Lavender Sage, White Tea and Thyme, Lavender Balsam and a new take on Oud, otherwise known as "liquid gold", to name just a few.

Unlike most aroma diffuser oil companies that source their ingredients from manufacturers and suppliers, Air-Scent is the actual manufacturer, meaning they handle the entire fragrance manufacturing process in-house, from inspiration to formulation to bottling, ensuring an unparalleled standard of consistent quality and authenticity that sets it apart within the industry.

In the words of Bryan Zlotnik, Vice President Commercial, "We believe that scent is an art form, and our mission is to elevate the olfactory experience for our customers. Our commitment to quality, purity, and environmental responsibility is reflected in every bottle we produce. We want our customers to indulge in fragrances that not only captivate their senses but also align with their values."

Air-Scent understands the increasing demand for quality products that are not only luxurious but also ethically sourced and quality controlled. By choosing Air-Scent Diffusers, customers can rest assured that they are receiving a product that aligns with their values and standards.

Whether you're creating a welcoming atmosphere for your home, enhancing the ambiance of your business, or looking for the perfect gift, Air-Scent's range of diffuser oils offers an array of captivating fragrances to suit every preference.

To explore this frontier of fragrance excellence, visit Amazon or the Air-Scent Diffusers website.

About Air-Scent: Founded in 1946, Air-Scent is a pioneering fragrance manufacturer committed to delivering the most unique, highest quality and most concentrated diffuser oils in the market. With a focus on purity and customer satisfaction, Air-Scent Diffusers aims to redefine the olfactory experience for individuals and businesses alike.

Contact Information

John Zuppo
President
jzuppo@alphaaromatics.com
(800) 295-5261

SOURCE: Air-Scent Diffusers

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
