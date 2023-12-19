Southeast Starts Partnership with St. George's University for Pre-Med, Pre-Vet Students

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Southeast Missouri State University and St. George's University (SGU), located in Grenada in the West Indies, entered an agreement this month to create a pipeline to medicine and veterinarian studies for students.

"St. George's is thrilled to form this partnership with Southeast Missouri State University and to offer their most qualified students multiple pathways to a degree in medicine or veterinary medicine," said Dr. Richard Liebowitz, Vice Chancellor of St. George's University . "We look forward to empowering SEMO students to pursue their dreams of becoming a doctor or veterinarian."

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) sets up a 4+4 program with the two institutions. After completing four years of pre-medicine or pre-veterinarian studies at Southeast, students who meet the requirements will be granted admission to SGU's School of Medicine or School of Veterinary Medicine to continue studies.

It also establishes a 3+4 program, in which students pursuing a Bachelor of Science in biology: biomedical sciences will complete three years at Southeast and then be granted entry into the SGU School of Medicine if meeting requirements.

"We recruit a lot of high-achieving international students who aspire to become physicians," said Kevin Timlin, executive director of International Education for Southeast. "However, admission to U.S. medical school is very challenging, even more so for international applicants. Our agreement with SGU guarantees all SEMO graduates from the pre-medical program who meet the requirements will gain admission into their program. This is a great opportunity for qualified pre-med students to know that a seat at an accredited medical school is guaranteed."

To be eligible for the SGU School of Medicine route, students must maintain a 3.4 grade point average and a 3.2 grade point average in the sciences. They also must score within five points of the average scores for entering students on the Medical College Admission Test (MCAT).

For the School of Veterinary Science, students must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.3 while at Southeast and complete a recommended 500 hours of animal experience alongside a veterinarian or animal care professional.

Both programs have options to complete part of the program at SGU, with remaining clinical rotations and education at various SGU affiliates, including those in the United States.

"For the last few years, there are more SGU graduates practicing medicine in the U.S. than any other medical school," Timlin said. "While SGU is in the beautiful Caribbean nation of Grenada, their students do their residencies and internships in the U.S., and the programs seamlessly lead to practicing medicine in the U.S."

Students who are accepted into the 3+4 or 4+4 programs for medical sciences will receive a $10,000 scholarship to be evenly dispersed throughout the SGU program.

Students can apply for the 4+4 or 3+4 program when they apply to Southeast or while enrolled as students.

Applying To SEMO

New Missouri undergraduate students with a 2.75 high school GPA and who are eligible for Pell Grants won't pay any tuition or fees at Southeast Missouri State. The Will To Do Award will cover all tuition and fees that aren't covered by other scholarships and grants.

Prospective students are encouraged to visit campus . Southeast will host Show Me Days, the University's premier on-campus event, on October 7, November 11, and March 23.

For more information or to visit campus, visit the Southeast Admissions page or contact at (573) 651-2000.

About St. George University

St. George's University is a center of international education, drawing students and faculty from 140 countries to the island of Grenada, in the West Indies, to its programs in medicine, veterinary medicine, public health, science, and business. SGU is affiliated with educational institutions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The University's over 28,000 graduates include physicians, veterinarians, scientists, and public health and business professionals across the world. St. George's University School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council which has been recognized by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). For more information, visit www.sgu.edu .

