Kalm with Kava Announces Bulk Wholesale of Revolutionary NobleNano Liquid Kava Extract

Expanding Access to High-Quality Kava Products for Businesses and Consumers Alike

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Kalm with Kava, a leading name in the kava industry, is thrilled to announce the availability of its innovative NobleNano Liquid Kava Extract for bulk wholesale. This groundbreaking move is set to transform the accessibility of high-quality kava products, catering to a growing demand in the non-alcoholic and functional drink market.

NobleNano: A Game-Changer in Kava Excellence

NobleNano Liquid Kava Extract, celebrated for its versatility and ease of use, can now be purchased in bulk quantities. This extract, perfect for integration into drinks or use as a tincture, offers businesses an unparalleled opportunity to provide their customers with a natural, effective means of relaxation.

Expanding Reach to the Wholesale Market

NobleNano is now available for bulk purchase on Kalm with Kava's dedicated wholesale website, www.buywholesalekava.com, in addition to its retail availability on www.kalmwithkava.com. This strategic expansion is aimed at meeting the increasing demand from cafes, health food stores, and wellness centers seeking quality kava products.

Continued Excellence in Kava Supply

Kalm with Kava remains the nation's premier supplier of farm-direct kava powders from the Pacific Islands, including Vanuatu, Tonga, Fiji, and Samoa. Additionally, the company's Hawaiian farm, Pu'iwa Hawaiian Farms (PHF), is gearing up for its first harvest in 2026, promising premium Hawaiian kava varieties and products such as fresh frozen kavas and dried instant powders.

Anticipating a Record-Breaking Year

Looking ahead, Kalm with Kava anticipates 2025 to be the most successful year in its history. "With younger generations moving away from alcohol, we expect them to find solace in the often overlooked kava plant," said Morgan Smith, CEO of Kalm with Kava. This sentiment echoes the growing trend towards non-alcoholic and functional beverages among health-conscious consumers.

About Kalm with Kava

Kalm with Kava is dedicated to offering the highest quality kava products, ensuring authenticity, purity, and customer satisfaction. Its commitment to sustainable and ethical sourcing continues to set the standard in the kava industry. Instant, micronized, and traditionally ground kava products are sold alongside our kava extracts.

