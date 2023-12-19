Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Starke Signale für einen explosiven Kursverlauf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
19.12.2023 | 16:02
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kalm with Kava Announces Bulk Wholesale of Revolutionary NobleNano Liquid Kava Extract

Expanding Access to High-Quality Kava Products for Businesses and Consumers Alike

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Kalm with Kava, a leading name in the kava industry, is thrilled to announce the availability of its innovative NobleNano Liquid Kava Extract for bulk wholesale. This groundbreaking move is set to transform the accessibility of high-quality kava products, catering to a growing demand in the non-alcoholic and functional drink market.

NobleNano: A Game-Changer in Kava Excellence

NobleNano Liquid Kava Extract, celebrated for its versatility and ease of use, can now be purchased in bulk quantities. This extract, perfect for integration into drinks or use as a tincture, offers businesses an unparalleled opportunity to provide their customers with a natural, effective means of relaxation.

Expanding Reach to the Wholesale Market

NobleNano is now available for bulk purchase on Kalm with Kava's dedicated wholesale website, www.buywholesalekava.com, in addition to its retail availability on www.kalmwithkava.com. This strategic expansion is aimed at meeting the increasing demand from cafes, health food stores, and wellness centers seeking quality kava products.

Continued Excellence in Kava Supply

Kalm with Kava remains the nation's premier supplier of farm-direct kava powders from the Pacific Islands, including Vanuatu, Tonga, Fiji, and Samoa. Additionally, the company's Hawaiian farm, Pu'iwa Hawaiian Farms (PHF), is gearing up for its first harvest in 2026, promising premium Hawaiian kava varieties and products such as fresh frozen kavas and dried instant powders.

Anticipating a Record-Breaking Year

Looking ahead, Kalm with Kava anticipates 2025 to be the most successful year in its history. "With younger generations moving away from alcohol, we expect them to find solace in the often overlooked kava plant," said Morgan Smith, CEO of Kalm with Kava. This sentiment echoes the growing trend towards non-alcoholic and functional beverages among health-conscious consumers.

About Kalm with Kava

Kalm with Kava is dedicated to offering the highest quality kava products, ensuring authenticity, purity, and customer satisfaction. Its commitment to sustainable and ethical sourcing continues to set the standard in the kava industry. Instant, micronized, and traditionally ground kava products are sold alongside our kava extracts.

Contact Information:

16561 N 92nd Street
Suite 105
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
1-844-YAQONA
info@kalmwithkava.com
www.kalmwithkava.com

For further information, press only:
press@kalmwithkava.com

For more information about NobleNano Liquid Kava Extract and other products:
www.kalmwithkava.com
www.puiwahawaiianfarms.com

SOURCE: Kalm with Kava



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.