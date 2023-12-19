PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. Signed New Billing Accounts

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:PPJE) has announced today that it closed one billing agreement with a 'pain management physicians' group to provide their billing and collections.

"We have been successful in providing specialty billing services for over 33 years, and we are very excited to add this group of physicians. The initial term of this agreement is two years. After taking time to sort out issues that held us back, the Company will now aggressively pursue new billing business" Noted Ms. Basu.

As always, PPJE management advises shareholders, company followers, and prospective investors to contact their financial advisors if they have any questions or concerns about their individual accounts and investment choices.

Regarding other news and events, the company reminds its followers to monitor the OTC Markets filings tab for further newsworthy events and corporate updates, which will follow as they happen ( http://www.ppjenterprise.com ).

Forward-looking Statements

Information in this release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects, or performance of PPJ Enterprise that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project" and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constituted or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.'s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.'s control. In addition to all discusses, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.'s management, including, but not limited to PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.'s estimates of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.'s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities, and in identifying contracts which match PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.'s capability to be awarded contracts and such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements made. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For information, please contact PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.

E-Mail: info@ppjenterprise.com

Website: https://www.ppjenterprise.com

SOURCE: PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc.

via PRISM Mediawire, LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com