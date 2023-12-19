A handful of projects are now exploring for "natural" hydrogen, also known as "white" hydrogen. pv magazine speaks with Adam Bumby, associate professor of structural geology at the University of Pretoria, about the HyAfrica project and the geological strata and structures that are most suitable for hydrogen storage.The next three years will be central to gaining a better understanding of the potential of "natural" or "white" hydrogen resources. Several research projects are ongoing in Africa, North America, and Europe, with a network of researchers sharing information and data. The HyAfrica project ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...