Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.: JEV Portfolio Company H2U and De Nora Enter Research & Development Agreement to Discover High-Performance Materials for Green Hydrogen Production

De Nora Will Utilize H2U's Catalyst Discovery Engine to Identify Low-cost, Durable Catalysts for Water Electrolysis

TULSA, OK and CHATSWORTH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (TSXV:JEV)(OTC:JROOF)(FRA:JLM) ("Jericho", "JEV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, H2U Technologies, a next-generation electrolyzer developer, and De Nora, the world's largest supplier of high-performing catalyst-coated membranes, have entered an R&D agreement to identify and develop low-cost, high-performance electrocatalysts for hydrogen production through water electrolysis. These catalysts are expected to enable the market presence of affordable green hydrogen, thereby addressing a specific market need, facilitating the expansion of the hydrogen value chain and driving the energy transition.



This R&D agreement follows H2U's prior collaboration with De Nora to further leverage H2U's exclusive Catalyst Discovery Engine (CDE) to pioneer groundbreaking electrocatalysts that can be used in systems for water electrolysis-based hydrogen production.



The advantage of using H2U's CDE is that it is a data-driven, rapid-screening process that allows scientists to make, characterize, and quantify the catalytic activity of thousands of material compositions per week, faster than any other known discovery method.



The joint H2U-De Nora press release announcing the R&D agreement can be viewed at: https://www.h2utechnologies.com/post/h2u-de-nora-enter-r-d-agreement-to-find-high-performance-materials-for-green-hydrogen-production



For more information about H2U's pioneering work in discovering long-lasting, low-cost catalyst materials for hydrogen generation, visit H2Utechnologies.com. H2U can also be found on LinkedIn and X/Twitter.



JEV holds a seat on H2U's Board of Directors and co-led H2U's 2021 Series A financing alongside Dolby Family Ventures, Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) and Motus Ventures.



About Jericho Energy Ventures



Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is an energy company positioned for the current energy transitions; owning, operating and developing both traditional hydrocarbon JV assets and advancing the low-carbon energy transition, with active investments in hydrogen. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies, delivers breakthrough, patented, zero-emission boiler technology to the Commercial & Industrial heat and steam industry. We also hold strategic investments and board positions in H2U Technologies (a breakthrough electrocatalyst and low-cost electrolyzer platform) and Supercritical Solutions (developing the world's first, high pressure, ultra-efficient electrolyzer). Jericho also owns and operates long-held producing oil and gas JV assets in Oklahoma which it is currently developing from cash flows in an effort to further increase production into the current elevated commodity price environment.



Website: https://jerichoenergyventures.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JerichoEV

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jericho-energy-ventures

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JerichoEnergyVentures



CONTACT:

Allen Wilson, Director, or

Adam Rabiner, Dir. of Investor Relations

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.

Tel. 604.343.4534

investorrelations@jerichoenergyventures.com



This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking ?statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable ?securities laws. Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or ?information or current condition, but instead represent only Jericho's beliefs regarding future ?events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of ?Jericho's control. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as ??"plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, ?or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will" or "may not" occur.? Specifically, this ?news release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among others, the successful implementation of H2U's R&D agreement with De Nora.



Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors ?that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-?looking statements, which include, but are not limited to: regulatory changes; changes to the ?definition of, or interpretation of, foreign private issuer status; the impacts of COVID-19 and other ?infectious diseases; general economic conditions; industry conditions; current and future ?commodity prices and price volatility; significant and ongoing stock market volatility; currency and ?interest rate fluctuation; governmental regulation of the energy industry, including environmental ?regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; the ?availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory ?authorities; liabilities and risks inherent in oil and gas exploration, development and production ?operations; liabilities and risks inherent in early stage hydrogen technology projects, energy ?storage, carbon capture and new energy systems; changes in government environmental ?objectives or plans; and the other factors described in Jericho's public filings available at ?www.sedarplus.ca.



The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on certain key expectations and ??assumptions ?of Jericho ?concerning anticipated financial performance, business prospects, ?strategies, ?regulatory regimes, the ??sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out ?planned activities, the ability to obtain financing on ?acceptable terms, expansion of consumer ?adoption of the Company's (or its subsidiaries') technologies and products, results of DCC feasibility studies and the success of ?investments, all of which are ?subject to change based on ?market conditions, ?potential timing delays ?and other risk factors. Although Jericho believes that these assumptions and the expectations ?are ?reasonable based on information currently available to management, such ?statements are not ?guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from ??those in the forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-?looking ?statements.?



Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements ?contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Jericho does not ?undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, ?except as required by applicable securities laws?.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in ?the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of ?this release.

SOURCE: Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com