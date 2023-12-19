GCL Group has announced plans to build China's first gigawatt-scale perovskite solar module factory in Suzhou, Jiangsu province. It said in November that its 1 m x 2 m perovskite single-junction modules had reached a power conversion efficiency of 18.04%.GCL Group has signed an investment agreement with the government of Suzhou, Jiangsu province, to build a 2 GW perovskite solar module factory. The project will be implemented in several phases, but the group has yet to provide a time frame. The company said in November that its 1 m x 2 m perovskite single-junction module had achieved a power ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...