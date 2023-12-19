Simpson Thacher Bartlett LLP announced today that Katie McMenamin will join the Firm's Fund Finance Practice as a Partner in the London office.

"Katie's distinct blend of experience advising borrowers and lenders, particularly in the private credit space, will be a significant asset to clients as the fund financing market continues to expand and evolve," said Alden Millard, Chair of Simpson Thacher's Executive Committee. "We are very pleased to welcome her to the Firm."

Ranked by Chambers as one of the leading lawyers in banking and finance, Katie focuses on fund finance matters, advising borrowers across numerous fund strategies, as well as private credit lenders, on the full spectrum of products available in the market. Her work includes advising on subscription financings, NAV and hybrid financings, secondaries, GP-support debt facilities and equity products. She joins Simpson Thacher from Travers Smith.

"Katie is an exceptional lawyer with a multifaceted practice who will be immensely beneficial to sponsors across strategies-from private equity, real estate and energy and infrastructure, to secondaries and credit funds," said Jason Glover, Head of Simpson Thacher's London office. "The addition of Katie reflects the continued enhancement of our London-based funds offering, cementing our position as a leader amongst advisors for global investment funds."

"Katie is a rising star in the fund finance space," said Mary Touchstone, Head of Simpson Thacher's Fund Finance Practice. "She is the complete package-a highly creative technical lawyer with a diversity of experience and excellent commercial acumen that she's able to bring to bear for clients. She's a perfect fit for our team."

Simpson Thacher's Fund Finance Practice complements the Firm's renowned Private Funds Practice in developing bespoke, innovative transactions across all aspects of the investment management business to provide clients with fund- and asset-level leverage solutions. The team represents leading sponsors around the globe on cutting-edge deal structures, including secured and unsecured subscription facilities, NAV-based facilities and loan programs, credit lines, liquidity financings and portfolio-level financings. Built over more than four decades, Simpson Thacher has a thriving, multidisciplinary European practice featuring approximately 250 attorneys delivering innovative lawyering and dedicated client service. Clients from around the world entrust us with their most important and complex corporate transactions and legal disputes because we offer unparalleled U.S. and English law capabilities, putting the collective skill of our Firm to work to help our clients achieve their commercial goals.

